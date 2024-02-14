Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery's staff recognized with national award

The staff of the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery received the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration’s Operational Excellence Award in a ceremony Wednesday morning at the cemetery.

James Earp, director of NCA’s Veterans Cemetery Grants Program, presented the award to Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Charlton Meginley, COL (USAF Ret) and SWLVC director Dwayne Guidry.

The Operational Excellence Award is given to state veteran cemeteries for excellent compliance during their triennial review, which is a rigorous process examining 95 NCA standards including interment operations, grounds and equipment maintenance and headstone alignment. This was the first review for the SWLVC since it’s opening on March 6, 2020, and the award serves as a testament to the high standards they uphold.

“Our cemetery program is a cornerstone of our department, and our staff take great pride in providing a final resting place of honor to our nation’s heroes who call Louisiana home,” said Secretary Meginley. “I commend Dwayne Guidry and his team for their outstanding accomplishment, and for their commitment to the veterans of southwest Louisiana.”

There are more than 500 veterans and veteran spouses and dependents interred at the SWLVC. The cemetery is situated on 20 acres, which will accommodate interment for 17,000. Veterans who are interested in interment may complete an eligibility request form, as well as an interment request form, at www.vetaffairs.la.gov/benefit/veterans-cemeteries/, or print and mail the form(s).

The Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is located at 1620 Evangeline Road in Jennings, adjacent to the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home. For questions or more information about the cemetery, call 337.246.7094 or follow on Facebook.