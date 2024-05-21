Smoke testing planned in Lake Arthur

LAKE ARTHUR, La. — Louisiana Rural Water crews will begin smoke testing sewer lines in Lake Arthur on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, according to town officials.

The smoke testing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am and continue until 3:30 pm.

Crews will be working on New Orleans Street heading west.

Cities test sewers by injecting smoke to find leaks and faulty connections before they become major problems.

The smoke used in these tests is non-toxic.

