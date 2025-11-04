Shots fired at Coushatta Chairman's home

No injuries were reported when someone fired a gun into the home of Coushatta Tribal Chairman David Sickey Sunday night.

According to a release from the Tribe and Tribal Police, the incident happened around 11:15 p.m.

Coushatta Tribal Police were called to the home of the chairman after someone fired a gun into the home.

The bullet went through the window of a minor child's bedroom; the child was asleep near the window at the time, police say.

The incident is under investigation by the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff ’s Office, the Coushatta Tribal Police, and Federal Agencies.

Anyone with any information or knowledge regarding the incident should contact law enforcement.