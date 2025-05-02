Roanoke man sentenced to prison in drunk driving fatality

A Roanoke man has been sentenced in connection with a fatal drunk driving crash.

Jeffrey Lynn Meche, 65, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a vehicular homicide conviction. 31st Judicial District Judge Steve Gunnell suspended half of that sentence, and ordered that the first three years to be served without probation, parole or suspension of sentence - which is required by state law.

The sentencing stems from a fatal crash that happened in September 2023 and left Chelsey Benoit, 29, dead. Benoit, of Jennings, was driving on La. 26 when Meche crossed the center line and crashed into her vehicle. She died at a hospital.

District Attorney Heinen said the case was investigated by Louisiana State Police and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Burleigh Doga.

Meche faced a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 30 years in prison. The law requires that three years be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

In Louisiana, vehicular homicide is defined as the killing of a human being caused directly or proximately by a person operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs under La. R.S. 32.1. The offense carries a potential sentence of 5 to 30 years imprisonment, with a minimum of three years to be served without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

In addition to his prison sentence, Meche was ordered to complete a substance abuse program and driver improvement course upon release.