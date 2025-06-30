Pedestrian killed in crash early Monday

A Jennings resident died early Monday in a traffic crash.

Louisiana State Police say they were called to La. 26 near Trailer Town Road in Jeff Davis Parish around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Cody Moore, 38, died in the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed Moore was walking in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 26. At the same time, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was also traveling north on LA Hwy 26. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet struck Moore.

As a result of the collision, Moore received fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was unrestrained at the time of the crash but was uninjured.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind pedestrians to walk against the flow of traffic and only cross at designated crossings such as intersections. Additionally, Troopers would like to remind pedestrians to wear bright or reflective clothing while walking in low light conditions to increase the chances of being seen by motorists.