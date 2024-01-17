Two Acadiana schools closed due to water issues

Two Acadiana schools will be closed on Thursday January 18 due to water issues on campus.

Lafayette Christian Academy will not have classes due to water problems, K-8 Principal Josiah Broussard tells KATC.

Also, Lacassine High will be closed on Thursday because the water pressure is so low, officials say.

"Due to extremely low water pressure at Lacassine High School, we will close LHS on Thursday January 18th, 2024. They currently don't have enough pressure to maintain a sanitary campus. The water district is working diligently to restore pressure by Friday morning so all LHS facilities have adequate water pressure to operate all restroom and cafeteria systems," a statement from Superintendent John G. Hall states.