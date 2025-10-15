New infusion clinic open in Jennings

Jennings, La.– Ochsner American Legion Hospital (OALH) has expanded access to specialized care with the opening of a new infusion clinic in Jennings.

The clinic, located at 1634 Elton Rd. in Jennings, offers chemotherapy and non-chemotherapy infusion services close to home, reducing the need for many patients to travel outside their community for treatment.

Common infusion treatments include iron infusions, immunotherapies,antibioticsand therapies. Chemotherapy infusions are also administered daily. The clinic operates Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and accepts referrals from any provider.

“This new clinic is about more than convenience—it’s about providing compassionate, high-quality care right here in Jennings,” said Dana Williams, CEO of Ochsner American Legion Hospital. “Our patients have asked to receive the same advanced treatment options available in larger cities without leaving their families, friends and support networks, and we have answered the call. We are proud to invest in services that allow our community to heal close to home.”

The infusion team is made up of experienced nurses and providers who have deep roots in the Jennings community. Many, like infusion nurses Jade Henning, RN, and Courtney Leger, RN, began their careers at OALH and have returned to continue serving local families.

Lauren Bourgeois, NP, added, “Jennings has become a place close to my heart. It’s where I’m raising my family and where I’ve built strong connections with friends and neighbors. It is a privilege to walk alongside patients and their families during such a meaningful part of their journey.”

The infusion clinic also features the long-standing tradition of a bell-ringing ceremony to celebrate milestones in cancer treatment—a moment that symbolizes hope, perseverance and the support of an entire community.

“This clinic represents progress, compassion and a promise to care for our neighbors close to home,” Williams added. “Every new service we bring to Jennings reflects our ongoing commitment to meet the needs of our patients today and for generations to come.”