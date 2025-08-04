Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishJeff Davis Parish

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Davis Parish crash

state police blue logo.jpeg
Louisiana State Police
state police blue logo.jpeg
Posted

Louisiana State Police Troop D is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson Davis Parish.

The crash happened on August 3, 2025, shortly after 7:00 a.m., on Louisiana Highway 26, south of Louisiana Highway 1126, according to police.

The crash claimed the life of 46-year-old Chad McClelland of Iota.

The preliminary investigation revealed that McClelland was riding a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on LA Hwy 26 while in a curve. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle crossed the center line into the southbound lane before exiting the roadway to the left and entering a ditch.

Investigators say that although McClelland was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from McClelland and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.