Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Davis Parish crash

Louisiana State Police Troop D is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson Davis Parish.

The crash happened on August 3, 2025, shortly after 7:00 a.m., on Louisiana Highway 26, south of Louisiana Highway 1126, according to police.

The crash claimed the life of 46-year-old Chad McClelland of Iota.

The preliminary investigation revealed that McClelland was riding a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on LA Hwy 26 while in a curve. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle crossed the center line into the southbound lane before exiting the roadway to the left and entering a ditch.

Investigators say that although McClelland was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from McClelland and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.