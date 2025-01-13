LSP releases more info on deputy-involved shooting

Louisiana State Police have released additional information about a deputy-involved shooting that happened last week.

The incident involved a Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's deputy and a Mark Buller, 44, of Iowa. Troopers say the deputy stopped to help Buller, who was walking on a dark, rainy, poorly-lit Highway 99 north of Welsh on January 10.

Troopers say they scuffled, and Buller took the deputy's taser and used it on him. He then allegedly tried to steal the deputy's patrol car. The deputy fired his gun but Buller was not wounded.

Responding deputies and officers soon arrived on the scene and were able to take Buller into custody without further incident. Both the deputy and Buller were brought to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries that were received during the altercation, troopers say.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, Buller has been booked into the parish jail with attempted first degree murder, attempted disarming of a police officer, disarming a police officer, aggravated second degree battery, resisting a police officer with force or violence and attempted theft of motor vehicle. So far no bond has been set, the post states.

The post also states that, at the time of the incident, Buller had an active warrant through Jefferson Davis Sheriff's Office for failure to register as a sex offender and simple burglary.

Troopers say, this investigation remains active and ongoing.



Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives. You may anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting lsp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity, or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.