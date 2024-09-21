LSP: Bicyclist killed in Jeff Davis Parish crash

JENNINGS, La. — A fatal crash involving a bicyclist is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.

On September 20, 2024, just before 4 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D began investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a bicyclist on U.S. 90 near Louisiana Highway 1126. The crash claimed the life of Caleb East, 19, of Jennings, as maintained by state police.

The preliminary investigation revealed that East was bicycling westbound on U.S. 90 in the westbound lane. At the same time, behind East on U.S. 90 was a Ram pickup truck driven by Felton Duhon Jr. of Jennings. For reasons still under investigation, the front of the Ram struck the bicycle from behind, ejecting East.

East was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Duhon and his passenger were both properly restrained and had no injuries.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the '3-Foot Rule' when passing cyclists. Louisiana Revised Statute 32:76.1B states that drivers must exercise caution and leave at least three feet of space when overtaking a bicycle moving in the same direction. The distance must be maintained until the vehicle has completely passed the cyclist. Ensuring this helps protect cyclists and promotes safer roadways for all.