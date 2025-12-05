Louisiana Veterans Cemeteries to host Wreaths Across America ceremonies

The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA) invites the public to join us on Saturday, December 13, 2025, as four of the state’s veterans cemeteries participate in Wreaths Across America, a nationwide tradition dedicated to remembering fallen heroes, honoring those who serve, and teaching future generations about the value of freedom.

Ceremonies are free, open to the public, and will take place at the following LDVA cemeteries:



Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery – Slidell Ceremony: 11:00 a.m.

Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery – Jennings Ceremony: 10:55 a.m.

Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery – Leesville Ceremony: 11:00 a.m.

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery – Rayville Ceremony: 11:00 a.m.

Each ceremony will be followed by the placement of wreaths on every veteran’s grave. Families will have the opportunity to place wreaths on their loved one’s gravesites before volunteers begin placing wreaths throughout the cemetery.

“We invite families, veterans, service members, and community partners to stand with us during this meaningful tradition,” said LDVA Secretary Col. Charlton Meginley, U.S. Air Force (Ret.). “Wreaths Across America is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes, and these ceremonies give all of us a chance to honor their memory and ensure their stories are never forgotten.”

Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to attend.

For more information about Louisiana’s veterans cemeteries or Wreaths Across America events, please visit www.vetaffairs.la.gov.