Laptop applications for ALICE families now open

Lake Charles, LA — United Way Southwest Louisiana is excited to announce a generous donation of 50 HP laptops from AT&T. The donation will support children from ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families in our community. This Initiative is designed to provide essential technological resources to help bridge the digital divide for kindergarten to 12th-grade students in Southwest Louisiana. Applications are open online now at unitedwayswla.org/laptop-application.

Children living in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, or Jeff Davis parishes who meet ALICE guidelines are eligible to apply.

The laptops will be available to eligible families through an online application system on a first-come, first-served basis. Families wishing to apply must meet the following ALICE income guidelines for Southwest Louisiana:

- For a household of 1, the annual income must be at or below $39,125.

- The annual income must be at or below $52,875 for a household of two.

- The annual income must be at or below $66,625 for a household of three.

- The annual income must be at or below $80,375 for a household of four.

- Income limits will increase for larger households.

Applications will be accepted online only, and we encourage all eligible families to apply promptly to be considered. Applying does not guarantee a computer, as supplies are limited.

“We are incredibly grateful to AT&T for their support and commitment to our community,” said Denise Durel, President and CEO, at United Way Southwest Louisiana. “This donation is a significant step in ensuring that our children have the tools they need to thrive in their education, especially in a time where technology plays such a crucial role in learning.”

For more information about the application process or to apply for a laptop, please visit our website at unitedwayswla.org/laptop-application.