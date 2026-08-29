Lake Charles man killed in Jeff Davis Parish crash

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. — A Lake Charles man was killed after colliding with a dump truck on Highway 165 in Jeff Davis Parish Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the highway's intersection with Pinehill Cemetery Road, ultimately killing Shannon Duplechain, 59. According to Louisiana State Police Troop D, Duplechain was driving a Freightliner M2 south on the highway when a dump truck traveling east on Pinehill Cemetery Road failed to yield and crashed into Duplechain's truck.

Duplechain was left with serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The driver of the dump truck was left with minor injuries.