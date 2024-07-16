Lake Arthur Police giving away fans to residents

LAKE ARTHUR, La. — The Lake Arthur Police Department is giving away box fans to residents who may need help staying cool.

Again this year, an anonymous person offered to buy the fans, according to Lake Arthur Police.

There is a limit of one fan per household. The household must be within the city limits of Lake Arthur, police say.

The giveaway is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Contact the police department at 337-774-2411 if you need a fan or know someone who could use one.

Those on the list will be contacted once the fans are delivered.