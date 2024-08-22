Lake Arthur garbage pick up delayed, rescheduled for Friday

The town of Lake Arthur garbage route will run for the entire town on Friday, August 23, 2024.
The route was delayed Thursday due to repairs being needed, according to a spokesperson for the parish.
Bayou State Containers will have three trucks in town for the pickup early Friday morning.
Residents should have all containers out on Thursday evening.
