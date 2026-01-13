Jennings woman arrested for third-degree feticide after unborn child dies from drug overdose

Jennings, LA - A 28-year-old Jennings woman has been arrested on charges of third-degree feticide after her unborn child died following a suspected drug overdose in December.

Shandelynn Benoit was taken into custody Monday at the same residence where the overdose occurred, according to the Jennings Police Department. She was transported to the Parish Jail and booked without incident.

The investigation began Dec. 12, 2025, when Jennings police officers responded to a local hospital regarding a pregnant woman who had been admitted after an apparent drug overdose. Benoit was 37 weeks pregnant at the time.

Despite lifesaving efforts by medical personnel, the unborn child was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, Benoit admitted to continued use of fentanyl and heroin throughout her pregnancy, police said. Investigators learned that medical professionals had repeatedly advised Benoit to stop using drugs due to significant risks to the unborn child, including the possibility of death.

Benoit told investigators she used fentanyl and heroin to treat stomach pain prior to the overdose that led to her unborn child's death. She said she believed using the drugs would alleviate the pain rather than seeking medical treatment.

Officers secured an arrest warrant for Benoit in January 2026 for third-degree feticide.

