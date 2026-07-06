Jennings police investigate July 4 shooting that left two men injured

JEFF DAVIS PARISH — Jennings police are investigating a July 4 shooting that injured two men.

According to the Jennings Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Mouton Drive Saturday night for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Tevin Gotreaux suffering from a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Police said investigators learned Gotreaux had reportedly been involved in a physical argument with his girlfriend before her stepfather, Tris Madison, arrived at the home.

According to police, an altercation happened between Madison and Gotreaux, leading to both men being shot.

Police said both men were taken to trauma centers for treatment. Madison remained at a local trauma center in critical but stable condition, according to the department.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5500, ext. 500, or the department’s tip line at 337-275-9002.

