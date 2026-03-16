Jennings police investigate deaths of mother and son in possible domestic situation

Jennings police are investigating the deaths of a mother and son after officers found both dead inside a home Sunday afternoon.

Police Chief Denny Semms said his department received a call for a welfare check around 3 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 300 block of Alice Street. Family members reported they had not heard from or seen the two in nearly a week.

When officers arrived and entered the home, they found a female and male dead, both with gunshot wounds. Semms said officers recovered 2 firearms at the scene.

Police believe the deaths resulted from a domestic situation between the two.

The cause of death has not been released pending the outcome of forensic and autopsy results. The identities of the two have not been released pending family notification.

