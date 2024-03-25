Jennings man slain in suspected "road rage" incident in Baton Rouge

Police are asking for tips in the slaying of a man that happened in Baton Rouge over the weekend.

Our media partners at The Advocate identified the victim as Jayrick Washington, 18. The Jennings Daily News identifies him as a 2023 graduate of Jennings High School.

Baton Rouge Police's description of the event that led to his slaying appears to be road rage.

The incident happened around 12:48 p.m. on North Interstate 110 near the Fuqua Street exit ramp.

Two vehicles were seen near I-10 and Dalrymple Drive, weaving through traffic. As the vehicles approached the Fuqua Street exit ramp, multiple shots were fired. The victim crashed and the unidentified suspect(s) fled the area.

The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, Baton Rouge Police say.

Anyone having information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.