Jennings man arrested in stabbing incident

JENNINGS, La. — A Jennings man was arrested after police say he stabbed a person in the stomach.

According to the Jennings Police Department, on July 22, 2024, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Street in reference to a domestic-related stabbing.

Jennings Police say the victim initially did not want to open the door to officers. It was later determined that the suspect, Derrick Mitchell, tried to coerce the victim into telling police to leave. Officers entered the home where they saw Mitchell flee out the back door and chased him for several blocks before taking him into custody.

Officers and first responders rendered aid to the victim who had a non-life-threatening wound to the abdomen. The victim was later transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, officials report.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Mitchell started the verbal argument, which progressed to a physical altercation. Mitchell hit the victim several times and strangled them. He then gained access to a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach. The 10-year-old son of the victim was present during the altercation, authorities say.

Derrick Lavoy Mitchell, 55, of Jennings, was arrested and booked into the Parish Jail for for LA RS Code 14:35.3.P Domestic Abuse Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, 14:35.3.I Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment, 14:35.3.7 Domestic Abuse Battery with Strangulation, and 14:108 Resisting an Officer, as maintained by Jennings Police.