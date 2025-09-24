Jennings man arrested for aggravated arson in connection with house fire

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La.– A State Fire Marshal (SFM) investigation has led to the arrest of a Jennings man in connection with a house fire that endangered two adults.

Jennings police arrested 42-year-old Jamaric Ralpheal Alexander on September 24, 2025, on a SFM warrant for Aggravated Arson.

The Jennings Fire Department responded at 6:17 a.m. on Monday, September 22, 2025, to a residential fire in the 700 block of Garage Alley in Jennings. At the time of the fire, an adult male and an adult female were inside the home. Both escaped unharmed, according to an SFM spokesperson.

Upon request for investigative assistance, SFM deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and subsequently identified Alexander as the suspect. Deputies also found that the residence had a working smoke alarm.

DPS Principal Assistant, Chief Bryan J. Adams, urges all Louisiana residents to protect their homes by ensuring working smoke alarms are installed. The Department’s Operation Save-A-Life program offers free smoke alarms and installation assistance for those in need.

The Office of State Fire Marshal thanks the Jennings police and fire departments for their swift response and crucial support in solving this case.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case or other fire-related crimes is encouraged to contact the SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or submit an anonymous tip online at lasfm.org.