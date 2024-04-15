JENNINGS: Have you seen this man?

A man broke into Jennings High School early Monday, threatened some staff members there and stole a car.

The school has been cleared and now is safe, police say.

Around 6:30 a.m., the school posted this on their Facebook page:

Due to an external threat on campus this morning, JHS will not have school today. Police are at the school and it us currently under investigation. We will update everyone as we get more information. Jennings Elementary will have school as planned.

Jennings Police are now looking for the man; he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, police say, do not approach. Call 911 with his location.

Chief Danny Semmes tells KATC that the man broke into the school early Monday and found some staff members who go there early to run and talk at the school. He threatened them - they said he had a gun - and stole a car.

The car was found northeast of the school, abandoned. Police believe the suspect is now on foot, Semmes said.

An ID was found in the car, and police are working now to figure out if that is the suspect's ID or just something else he stole from someone.

If you see the man, call 911. Do not approach him or attempt to stop him, Semmes said.

