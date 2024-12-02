Jeff Davis power outage announced

Jeff Davis Electric will have a scheduled outage at the following Substations: Charlie, Manchester, and Hackett on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, starting at 9 AM. The outage is expected to last six hours.

This outage is required for work on the transmission system.

Charlie Substation outage will affect members in Morganfield.

Manchester Substation outage will affect members in S. Lake Charles, Manchester, Holmwood, Iowa, Bell City, and Lacassine.

Hackett Substation outage will affect Grand Lake, Sweet Lake, and Bell City residents.