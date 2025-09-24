Jeff Davis Parish school food freezers need upgrade

The Jeff Davis Parish School Board Child Nutrition Department is planning to upgrade its freezer system after a state inspection noted food handling violations, the Jennings Daily News reports.

Child Nutrition Supervisor Tina Coleman said the Louisiana Department of HEalth inspected the food warehouse last month and found teh department's freezer procedures for loading products on distribution trucks were against code due to food not being kept at freezing temperatures when being moved.

Coleman said she immediately met with Superintendent John Hall to create a plan to rectify the situation. They reached out to Henderson LLC, who allowed the school district to use its facility.

"For the corrective action, Mr. JOhn Hall was able to get a contract with Henderson," she explained. "We were able to use their freezer facilities."

Coleman said the joint cooperation with Henderson is temporary until her department can implement a more permanent solution. For the time being, food deliveries for the school district are being made to the short-term holding freezers.

"Thankfully, all of our vendors agreed to do that," she said.

Coelman continued, saying the workers at Henderson have been extremely helpful with the process by unloading all deliveries. However, school food service staff are still in charge of delivering items to each of the school cafeterias in the parish.

