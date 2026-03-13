Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury approves asphalt overlay project for parish roads

JEFF DAVIS PARISH — The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury has approved advertising for contractors on an asphalt overlay project covering 10.25 miles across multiple parish roads at a cost of just over $3,575,000, according to the Jennings Daily News.

The project will be funded through the parish's current road sales tax. The list of roads was compiled by Police Jury Road Supervisor Randy Ringuet and Parish Administrator Ben Boudreaux.

Boudreaux told the newspaper that road conditions and repair history drove the selection process.

The following roads are included in the project:

District 2 — Cleopha Road, from La. 26 to La. 102, 1 mile

District 3 — Bebee Road, from La. 101 to Newcomer Road, 1.12 miles

Districts 3 and 10 — Carl Hoppe Road, from La. 165 to Leger Road, .17 miles

District 4 — Dave Williams Road, from La. 26 to Dama Landry Road, 2.11 miles

District 8 — Dama Landry Road, from La. 102 to Ardoin Road, 1.01 miles

District 9 — FE Landry Road, from La. 26 to Bert Road, 1.55 miles

District 9 — Liberty Cemetery Road, from Cemetery Road to .3 miles south of Aylsworth Road, 1.55 miles

District 10 — Dewolf Road, from La. 101 to Newcomer Road, 1.10 miles

District 11 — Augustine Road, from La. 101 to Bridge Road, .64 miles



Boudreaux said the project has been in development for roughly six months.

Potential roads for a future overlay project may include portions of Legros, Bertrand Cemetery, Estes, Leblanc, and Monger roads, along with Tiger Lane, Boudreaux said.

A separate road project is also moving forward in the Topsy area. The Topsy Road Project includes a $1 million state grant and a police jury match of approximately $350,000 from road sales taxes. Jury Engineer Alex Guillory said the project is advancing after a previous delay due to costs.

The parish road sales tax, which funds all road repair and upgrade projects, is up for renewal this year.