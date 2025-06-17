Jeff Davis Parish law student gains courtroom experience through DA internship

JEFF DAVIS PARISH — Katie Meno, a Louisiana State University Law Center student and Jennings High School graduate, gained hands-on courtroom experience during her summer internship with the 31st Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Under the guidance of District Attorney Lauren Heinen and with support from Judge Steve Gunnell, Meno sounded the docket in misdemeanor and juvenile courts, immersing herself in real-world legal proceedings.

“This practical exposure prepares law students for legal work and inspires them to return to their hometowns to practice,” Heinen said.

Meno balanced her internship with a summer semester at LSU Law and her role as a research assistant, reflecting the dedication rural legal communities need.

Rural Justice Gap

Heinen noted a shortage of young legal professionals in rural areas like Jefferson Davis Parish. “We face a gap in the age of practitioners,” she said. “Inspiring young professionals to return home is crucial for our community’s growth.”

The partnership between the DA’s Office and local court aims to bridge this gap by providing meaningful training to encourage careers in rural Louisiana.

Legal Education Model

Meno’s internship is part of a broader effort to connect academic learning with practical experience, fostering the next generation of attorneys in Louisiana’s rural judicial districts. For Meno, the experience marked a step toward a public service law career serving Acadiana’s communities.