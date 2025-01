Jeff Davis Electric will have a scheduled outage Friday, January 3, 2025, at the Fulton Substation.

This outage is required to make additional repairs to damaged substation equipment found during the December 31st repairs that require special equipment to complete, according to a spokesperson for the utility company.

Estimated outage duration is eight hours beginning at 8 AM on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Members from the four way at West Creole Hwy. to the Ferry in Cameron will be affected.