Jeff Davis Electric announces emergency outage for equipment repairs

Two-hour outage scheduled for 11:30 AM impacts 8 roads in Jeff Davis Electric service area
Jeff Davis Electric will conduct an emergency power outage today at 11:30 AM due to necessary equipment repairs.

The outage is expected to last approximately 2 hours, affecting members on several roads in the service area.

The following roads will experience power interruptions:

  • Earl Daughenbaugh Road
  • Manchester Road
  • North Crescent
  • South 40
  • McCown Road
  • Canal Road
  • Ardoin Road
  • Boys Village Road

The utility company has not provided additional details about the specific equipment requiring repair or the exact restoration time.

