Jeff Davis Electric announces emergency outage for equipment repairs

Jeff Davis Electric will conduct an emergency power outage today at 11:30 AM due to necessary equipment repairs.

The outage is expected to last approximately 2 hours, affecting members on several roads in the service area.

The following roads will experience power interruptions:

Earl Daughenbaugh Road

Manchester Road

North Crescent

South 40

McCown Road

Canal Road

Ardoin Road

Boys Village Road

The utility company has not provided additional details about the specific equipment requiring repair or the exact restoration time.