Jeff Davis Electric announces emergency outage for equipment repairs

Jeff Davis Electric will conduct an emergency power outage today at 11:30 AM due to necessary equipment repairs.
The outage is expected to last approximately 2 hours, affecting members on several roads in the service area.
The following roads will experience power interruptions:
- Earl Daughenbaugh Road
- Manchester Road
- North Crescent
- South 40
- McCown Road
- Canal Road
- Ardoin Road
- Boys Village Road
The utility company has not provided additional details about the specific equipment requiring repair or the exact restoration time.