Jeff Davis DA's Office hosting annual Back-to-School Supply Drive Night on July 31

The Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney’s Office is hosting its annual Back-to-School Supply Drive Night on July 31 at the William Broussard Event Center. This event provides local students with school supplies as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

In addition to receiving school supplies, children will have the opportunity to hold baby alligators, explore the book mobile, and enjoy pizza with family and friends, according to event organizers.

Donation boxes are currently located at the Jeff Davis Parish Courthouse, Jennings City Hall, and the Gator Chateau at I-10 Park. Any school supply donation is greatly appreciated and will directly benefit students throughout our parish.