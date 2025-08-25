JDPSO searching for missing woman

The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a woman who hasn't been seen or heard from since August 22.

Deputies say her name is Bonnie Signorelli Fontenot. She's a 53-year-old white woman who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 165 pounds. Her hair is brown, with some gray, and her eyes are brown.

She was last seen on August 22 at around 8 p.m. at the Lost Shoe RV Park in Jeff Davis Parish. At that time, she was wearing a peach shirt and jeans.

Her last contact with anyone was a text message sent just before that time, and she hasn't been heard from since. Deputies are asking for help to find her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bonnie Fontenot is urged to contact the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 824-3850 or their local law enforcement agency immediately.