JDPSO: Former deputy arrested for payroll fraud

A former deputy with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO) has been arrested for payroll fraud, Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey announced today.

According to Ivey, JDPSO investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of Brant Lee Duplechain, 38, of Jennings, on January 26, 2024. The warrant, issued by 31st Judicial District Judge Gunnell, was for public payroll fraud.

Duplechain, a former sheriff's deputy, was found to have claimed work hours on his time sheets that included off-duty details and filling in for open shifts when deputies were out sick or on vacation. The false time claims occurred over several months in 2023 when he didn't work or left the detail before its completion, officials report.

Duplechain was placed on unpaid administrative leave during the investigation and resigned in January, authorities say.

Investigators have determined that the total amount of pay he fraudulently received exceeded $25,000.

The investigation remains ongoing.