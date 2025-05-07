Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Lake Arthur

A fatal shooting overnight in Lake Arthur left one person dead.

Viewers tell KATC that one person died in a shooting near the intersection of State and Evangeline streets around midnight.

We reached out to Lake Arthur Police but didn't hear back. We reached out to the Jefferson Davis Sheriff's Office after viewers told us they booked the suspect into jail.

Here's what the sheriff's office told us:

“The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Lake Arthur during the midnight hours. At this time the investigation is ongoing. The scene is secure and the suspect is in custody.“

Viewers gave us the name of the suspect, and we've asked the JDPSO to confirm.

We checked the jail's website and only one person booked since Tuesday, according to those records, was 18-year-old Johnathan Simien, who was booked with second-degree murder and illegal discharge of a weapon.

We'll update this story as soon as we receive more information from the sheriff's office.