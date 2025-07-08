Eunice woman killed in single-vehicle crash

ELTON, La. — A Eunice woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Davis Parish.

On July 7, 2025, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D began investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 190 near Bornsdall Road in Jefferson Davis Parish, according to a spokesperson for Troop D. The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old Chelsea Wilson.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Wilson was driving a 2005 Toyota Tacoma west on U.S. Highway 190. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed the centerline before traveling off the roadway to the left and striking a tree.

Police say Wilson, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

