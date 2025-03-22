Entire town of Lake Arthur under boil advisory

LAKE ARTHUR, La. — The entire town of Lake Arthur is under a boil advisory following an emergency water outage and necessary water main repairs.

The advisory was put into place at 10:20 a.m. Saturday, March 22 and will remain in effect until further notice.

Due to the issues with the four-inch water main, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. The Town of Lake Arthur Water System is recommending that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or food rinsing. To do so, you should boil water for one minute in a clean container. The one minute begins after the water has been brought to rolling boil.