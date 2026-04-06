Elton man killed in crash

An Elton man was killed in a Sunday morning crash in Jeff Davis Parish.

On April 5, 2026, shortly before 4:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 395 near Tupper Road in Jeff Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Joseph Poncho of Elton.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Cadillac SRX, driven by Poncho, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 395 approaching Tupper Road. For reasons still under investigation, the Cadillac veered left across the opposing lane and off the roadway before impacting a culvert, according to police.

Poncho, who was unrestrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

State Police remind residents that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being severely injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries during crashes.