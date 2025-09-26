Domestic violence walk planned

Please join the Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney’s Office and Jeff Davis CADA are hosting the 2025 Freedom Walk: The Survivors’ Story.

The event is set for Thursday, October 23 at 6 p.m.

Starting at the Jeff Davis Parish Courthouse and walking to Founders Park, the walk will honor victims and survivors of domestic violence with a candlelight vigil and inspirational speakers.

Organizers want the community to stand united as a community for hope, healing, and awareness.

Here's a flyer with all the details: