Jeff Davis Parish

Do you have school? Here's the latest

Posted at 5:55 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 18:55:55-05

Several parishes are waiting until Thursday morning to decide about school closures.

Acadia Parish will have school, a release from the system states.

But the Superintendents of Schools in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes say they're waiting:

"We are all closely monitoring the weather forecasts for this evening, overnight, and into the morning. We will all be deferring decisions regarding closures, tomorrow, January 25, until the morning. We know the late nature of these decisions impacts our families tremendously, however we feel we will be better able to assess roadways and travel concerns in the morning," a joint statement reads. "These closure decisions are extremely difficult to make due to the unpredictable nature of the weather, and we understand the desire for a decision this evening. However, as school districts, we must find the right balance where safety of all stakeholders remains the priority, while also ensuring we continue to provide high quality education to students to the best of our ability. Announcements regarding the status of school tomorrow will occur at 5 a.m. We apologize for the need to do this, and we appreciate your patience and understanding in this matter."

