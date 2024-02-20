Daycare owner in Jennings arrested for felony theft

JENNINGS, La. — A daycare owner in Jennings has been arrested for felony theft after misappropriating school board funds, the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

According to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, on December 28, 2023, deputies met with the Jefferson Davis Parish School Board regarding a possible misappropriation of school board funds. The school board's auditor provided deputies with documentation that a fraudulent invoice had been submitted to and paid by the school board involving the owner of an after-school daycare center.

An investigation was launched into the matter. After several weeks of attempting to interview the suspect and have her provide complete documentation from bank statements, detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

On February 15, 2024, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Tassany Nicole Matthews, 39, of Jennings, for felony theft, officials report.

Matthews' attorney was notified and Matthews surrendered to detectives on February 20, 2024 and was booked into the parish jail.