Child passenger dies in Jeff Davis Parish crash

JENNINGS, La. — An 8-year-old girl died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash that happened in Jennings Friday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. on April 18, Louisiana State Police Troop D was called to a three-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 26 near Andrus Cove Cemetery Road.

In their investigation, police learned that one car, traveling south on Highway 26, slowed to a stop to make a left turn into a private drive. Another car, with the 8-year-old as a backseat passenger, was slowing to a stop behind the first vehicle. A third vehicle, driven by Kayden Palfrey, 19, for reasons still under investigation, failed to slow down behind the two other vehicles and crashed into the back of the car with the girl, causing it to exit the roadway. Palfrey's vehicle continued forward, crashing into the rear of the first car, as well.

Palfrey was left with minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. Both of the other drivers were left with minor injuries, as well. The 8-year-old girl was seriously injured as a result of the crash and was transported to an out-of-area hospital. Police learned she later died from her injuries.

Police said impairment was not suspected, but a standard toxicology sample was collected from all drivers.

The crash remains under investigation.

Though the cause of the crash is still being investigated, police wanted to use the opportunity as a reminder that impaired and distracted driving remain leading causes of crashes in Louisiana. Troopers urged all drivers to stay attentive at all times, maintain a safe following distance and always drive focused and alert.