Broussard wins election to replace Romero

Reese "Skip" Broussard has been elected to serve out the remainder of State Rep. Troy Romero's term.

Romero, R-Jennings, resigned back in December.

The primary for the election is set for February 7, with a run-off set for March, but Broussard, R-Jennings, won the primary with 67 percent of the vote.

Running against him was former Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Ivy Woods, who received 31 percent of the vote, and Coy G. Myers, who received 2 percent of the vote. Myers had told media that he had withdrawn from the seat, but the Secretary of State's Office said he had not communicated that to them and his name was on the ballot and votes cast for him were counted.

All three live in Jennings. Broussard's campaign Facebook page describes him as a business owner of 30 years.

District 37 includes Jeff Davis and part of Calcasieu Parish. Romero was first elected in 2019 and was sworn in in 2020. His current term expires in 2028, meaning the person elected in this race will serve out the remainder of that term.