Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishJeff Davis Parish

Actions

Boil advisory issued for residents in north Elton

boil water advisory lifted
MGN Online
Courtesy of MGN Online
boil water advisory lifted
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 16:58:31-05

A boil advisory is in place for the north side of Elton. Officials ask customers to boil all water before any consumption.

The CDC recommends the following during a boil advisory:

  • Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.
  • If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
  • Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).
  • Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
  • Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.