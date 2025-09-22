9th Annual "Battle of the Bows" Cajun Fiddle Competition celebrates Louisiana heritage

Jennings, LA - The historic Strand Theater in Jennings will host Louisiana's premier Cajun fiddle competition on November 1, featuring multiple age categories and $3,400 in prize money.

The 9th Annual "Battle of the Bows" Cajun Fiddle Competition returns to downtown Jennings on November 1, 2025, bringing together musicians of all ages to celebrate and preserve Cajun musical heritage at the historic Strand Theater.

The competition, organized by the Southwest Louisiana Cajun Music Jam, Jefferson Davis Parish Tourist Commission and Jeff Davis Arts Council, has established itself as the region's premier Cajun fiddle event. Participants compete in five categories: Youth, Junior, Adult, Senior and Professional, with both individual and twin fiddle competitions available in each division.

Entry to the competition is free, and all contestants receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift package. Winners earn trophies, cash prizes and bragging rights for one year, with first-place winners eligible to defend their titles the following year. A total of $3,400 will be distributed among first, second and third-place finishers across all categories.

Three accomplished Cajun musicians will serve as judges for the event, with their decisions considered final. Organizers emphasize that good sportsmanship is expected throughout the competition.

This year's competition is dedicated to the memory of legendary Cajun fiddle player Cleveland Crochet, continuing the tradition of honoring influential musicians in the Cajun community.

Doors open at 9 a.m., with competition beginning at 10 a.m. The registration deadline is Wednesday, October 29, 2025, though late entries will be accepted until 8:30 a.m. on competition day. Late registrants will perform first in order of appearance.

Interested participants can register online at jeffdavis.org or contact Doug Dugas at (337) 329-0106 or dougdugas57@gmail.com for rules, regulations and registration information.