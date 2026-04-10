Ukraine's ground robots now running 9,000 missions a month

Ukraine is rapidly expanding its use of ground robots on the battlefield, with commanders now predicting the technology could replace a significant share of frontline troops in the near future.

The commander of Ukraine’s Third Army Corps said he expects robotic ground platforms could soon take on up to one-third of forward-deployed infantry roles.

The shift comes as the use of unmanned ground vehicles, or UGVs, has surged. Ukrainian forces completed more than 9,000 ground robot missions in March alone, up from fewer than 3,000 just five months earlier. In the first quarter of 2026, robots carried out a total of 24,500 missions.

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Officials say 167 Ukrainian military units now operate with UGVs fully integrated into their operations, signaling a transition from experimentation to standard military practice.

Robots are increasingly being used for some of the most dangerous tasks on the battlefield. They are now the primary method for resupplying forward positions too exposed for human troops, and are also being used to evacuate wounded soldiers. In one recent case, a robot transported an injured soldier more than 15 miles under active drone attack.

Ukrainian forces have also developed a system that allows units to earn credits for successful robot missions, which can then be used to acquire additional machines, streamlining procurement and accelerating deployment.

Soldiers say the technology is already making a difference.

A 25-year-old service member, who identified herself as Athena, said the robots have made her work safer. What has changed most, she said, is the scale of their use.

What began as limited efforts by a handful of units has evolved into a widespread system, with robotic platforms now handling some of the most hazardous operations along the front lines.

Scripps News senior international correspondent Jason Bellini documented Ukraine’s early use of robotic ground units in an Emmy-nominated episode of “In the Shadows: Robot War.” Click here to watch.