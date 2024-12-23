Investigation Leads to Arrest in Sexual Assault Case Involving Home Health Care Worker

MAMOU, LA — On October 17, 2024, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation into allegations of sexual assault involving a home health care worker.

The accused, identified as Kassie Ann Butler of Mamou, was employed by a local home health care service and was tasked with caring for a 39-year-old, bed-bound cerebral palsy patient. The investigation revealed that Butler engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with the victim on multiple occasions within the victim's home. These acts were carried out without the victim's consent.

Following the investigation, Butler was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of First-Degree Rape

Two counts of Sexual Battery of Persons with Infirmities

Two counts of Cruelty to Persons with Infirmities

Butler is currently being held at the Evangeline Parish Jail on a $550,000 bond.