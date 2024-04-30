'I’m grateful the city is investing time and labor': Deacon Dugas on road repairs near Catholic Church

ABBEVILLE, La. - Construction is underway in the historical downtown area of Abbeville. The 1.8 million dollar project aims to improve safety and revitalize the city.

In late 2023, the city of Abbeville obtained the roads from the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development.

Phase one of the road construction has begun. This includes Pere Megret Street, starting at the intersection of Main Street, East to Magdalen Square, all roads around Magdalen Square, Concord Street, all roads around the courthouse, North State Street beginning at a point south of Highway 14 bypass to the intersection at Peace Street, and North St Charles from its intersection with Peace Street to Graceland.

The first step is to mill the pavement in order to repave the existing surface. Phase one of the project will repair approximately 1.7 miles of roadway.

Councilman Broussard whose District C includes Magdalen Square says these new changes will help elevate the community in a positive way.

“This is great for all our citizens, our young, and our old. These roads will no longer be a trip hazard, these roads will be better for handicap accessibility. They will be better for our festivals and our festival visitors,” he said.

Phase one of the road construction includes areas around the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. Deacon John Dugas says this couldn’t have happened at a better time. Deacon Dugas joined the church nearly one year ago and his goal is to become a priest. This is a historic milestone for this community since they haven’t seen a priest ordained at the church in 43 years.

“In a real way, an ordination is like my wedding. It’s the day I give myself entirely to my bride, the church. So in a certain way if we’re following that imagery, it’s almost as if the bride herself is prettying herself up for that wedding day,” Deacon Dugas said.

The roads will help with parking around the church. Deacon Dugas says these new roads are a blessing and he’s looking forward to riding his skateboard around town more often.

Construction is expected to be complete by fall of 2024 and should not interfere with upcoming festivals.