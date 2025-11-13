Xclusive Kuts II will offer free haircuts and jambalaya Thanksgiving Week

IBERIA PARISH — A New Iberia barbershop is helping anyone who needs it to look and feel their best this holiday season with a generous community event following Thanksgiving that blends style, service, and flavor.

Xclusive Kuts II, located at 820 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, is hosting a giveback event on Saturday, November 30, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature free haircuts for attendees, along with free bowls of jambalaya, inviting the community to come together in the spirit of giving and gratitude.

When asked what inspired them to hold this event, Dylan Louviere, a Barber with Xclusive Kuts II said, "Everybody comes to us all year and helps us out. So we want to help them out. You know, times are tough right now with everything going on."

The event is open to anyone, with services offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information visit Xclusive Kuts II on social media.