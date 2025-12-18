Westgate High School closed on Thursday, December 18

IBERIA PARISH — According to the Iberia Parish Superintendent, the sprinkler system in the main hallway at Westgate High School experienced a failure, flooding the main hall and several adjacent hallways and classrooms.

To allow for a thorough evaluation of all affected areas and to ensure the safety of students and staff, Westgate High School will be closed on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Only School Administrators, Custodial Staff, and District Maintenance Personnel are allowed on campus until further notice.

School and district staff will continue to have access to the school on Thursday to determine whether the school will reopen on Friday, December 19. The school board will provide updates as information becomes available through JCAMPUS Robo-calls / text messages and district social media platforms.