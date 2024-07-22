West Nile found in Iberia Parish mosquitoes

West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected in Iberia Parish.

LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL), has reported West Nile Virus activity in mosquito samples submitted for testing by the Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District.

The District is urging citizens to follow simple guidelines to protect against mosquito bites during the height of WNV and encephalitis transmission season.

"Prevention is a team effort. We need citizens to take personal protective measures to avoid exposure to mosquito - borne diseases such as West Nile Virus (WNV), St. Louis Encephalitis (SLE), Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), ZIKA and Dengue. The District will do their part to reduce risk with ground and aerial spray operations as dictated by mosquito surveillance and best practices," a release from the District states.

As those spraying operations are conducted, details will be released, but in the meantime - and always - it's important for people to protect themselves, District officials say.

The basics are to keep insect repellent handy, wear light colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors and get rid of mosquito breeding sites near the home

Here are some simple guidelines offered by the Centers for Disease Control that can help:

• Apply mosquito repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and apply as directed on the label

• Protect children sensitive to insect bites with repellent and cover exposed skin --- there are many preparations sold in drug stores and camping sections of local stores that are formulated for adults as well as children.

• Wear Light colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors particularly at DAWN and DUSK.

• Avoid wearing perfumes or colognes when outside for prolonged periods.

• Drain all sources of standing water near your home (i.e. cans, barrels, planters, tires, containers and tarps).

• Keep all pools, spas, bird baths, ponds and fountains clean and free of debris.

• Maintain tight fitting screens on doors and windows.

• Don’t FEED the storm drains! Sweep up lawn clippings, leaves and tree limbs from sidewalks and driveways.

