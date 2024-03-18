Warrant issued in February slaying

New Iberia Police detectives have arrest warrants for a local man in connection with the February slaying of Madison Olivier.

The 19-year-old died February 22 in a shooting on Calhoun Street. To read our story about the shooting, click here.

An arrest warrant names 21-year-old Lamarson James Benoit and accuses him of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone.

Here's the NIPD post:

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Benoit is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department.

Officers say that "any person or persons harboring, causing hindrance, delay, or the prevention of information relating to the arrest or potential arrest of Benoit will be arrested and charged accordingly."

Information about this crime or other crimes can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on a smart phone.