Warming center opens Friday in Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish Government
Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announces the opening of a warming center, in partnership with the City of New Iberia and Iberia Parish C.E.R.T., for residents facing heating challenges during the upcoming extreme cold.

The center will be located at the Robert B. Green Veterans’ Memorial Building, 1201 Field Street, New Iberia, LA 70560. It will open at 5:00 PM on Friday, January 30, and close on Sunday, February 1 at 11:00 AM.

Residents are asked to bring their own meals, blankets, and any other personal comforts or items they may need during their stay.

Individuals experiencing homelessness are encouraged to visit the Homeless Shelter located at 307 Roberston Street, New Iberia, LA 70650.

For more information, contact Iberia Parish Government Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 337-369-4427.

